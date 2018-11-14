Watch: Danny DeVito College Bathroom Shrine

There's a SHRINE to Danny DeVito behind a bathroom wall at a College in New York??!!

November 14, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
There's a secret room behind a bathroom wall at Purchase College in New York that contains a shrine to DANNY DEVITO.  Students are urged to, quote, "Leave an Offering for Our Lord and Savior Danny DeVito, Patron Saint of Trash Men." 

