Watch: Danny DeVito College Bathroom Shrine

There's a secret room behind a bathroom wall at Purchase College in New York that contains a shrine to DANNY DEVITO. Students are urged to, quote, "Leave an Offering for Our Lord and Savior Danny DeVito, Patron Saint of Trash Men."

Hole in a school bathroom that leads to a cavernous shrine to Danny devito pic.twitter.com/Xsdg22IxzL — FREE PANERA (@pisslorde) November 11, 2018