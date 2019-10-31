Watch: Dad Makes Fighter Jet Costume For Son In Wheelchair

Check out this AWESOME fighter jet costume a dad made for his son.

October 31, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
There's a 15-year-old kid in Massachusetts who's autistic and in a wheelchair.  So his dad always makes him an epic Halloween costume.  And they just revealed he's going as a FIGHTER JET this year.

