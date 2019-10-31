Watch: Dad Makes Fighter Jet Costume For Son In Wheelchair

There's a 15-year-old kid in Massachusetts who's autistic and in a wheelchair. So his dad always makes him an epic Halloween costume. And they just revealed he's going as a FIGHTER JET this year.

