Croation Firefighters Miss Winning Goal
Croatian firefighters respond to a call and MISS seeing the winning goal!
July 12, 2018
Some firefighters in Croatia were in the station watching TV as their team played Russia in the World Cup quarterfinals last Saturday. And then the alarm went off and they scrambled into their uniforms, jumped into the truck, and left.
Literally seconds after they pulled out their team scored the game-winning goal. You can see the three firefighters still in the station going crazy.