Croation Firefighters Miss Winning Goal

Croatian firefighters respond to a call and MISS seeing the winning goal!

July 12, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Tim Groothuis/Witters Sport via USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Some firefighters in Croatia were in the station watching TV as their team played Russia in the World Cup quarterfinals last Saturday.  And then the alarm went off and they scrambled into their uniforms, jumped into the truck, and left. 

Literally seconds after they pulled out their team scored the game-winning goal.  You can see the three firefighters still in the station going crazy. 

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
Croation
firefighters
miss
winning
goal
Courtney & Company