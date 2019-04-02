Watch: Corporate April Fools' Day Pranks Ranked

Here are 10 of the more notable April Fools' Day pranks from yesterday, which heve been ranked from best to lamest.

1. Jagermeister went edgy with the "Jagerbong" . . . a gift box that helps you turn an old Jagermeister bottle into a bong. It includes a pipe, a lighter, eye drops, and a hackey sack.

German engineering reaches a new high… pic.twitter.com/Az0Bf6dcQu — Jägermeister USA (@JagermeisterUSA) March 29, 2019

2. McDonald's Australia posted a picture of the McPickle . . . which is basically a Big Mac with a bunch of pickles replacing the meat. But it may backfire . . . because someone tweeted instructions on how to actually order it.

3. The U.S. Open tweeted a Photoshopped picture of a cute dog serving as a tennis ball retriever for the next tournament.

BREAKING: The US Open to add puppies to the ballperson team at the 2019 tournament for the first time.



All breeds welcome. pic.twitter.com/Yu5ySEhriF — US Open Tennis (@usopen) April 1, 2019

4. Mova Globes announced a new flat globe for flat earthers.

You asked. We answered. The #FlatEarth MOVA Globe is available now on https://t.co/4HtFIUr2qg. pic.twitter.com/MFrphk9UGA — MOVA Globes (@movaglobes) April 1, 2019

5. 9. T-Mobile went for irony, and announced a new line of phone booths, to let you talk in privacy even on busy streets.

6. McDonald's announced "Shake Sauce" . . . little packets of shakes to dip your fries in. The comments are all people wishing it were real . . . it's never good when people like your fake products more than your real ones.

7. Lego announced a new "Find My Brick" app that scans a pile of Legos for the one you want. I know brands don't want to be TOO edgy, but this is just TOO un-edgy.

8. Hasbro played on the "millennials kill everything" cliché by announcing Mr. Potato Head has been replaced with Mr. Avocado Head. But it's not landing great, probably because millennial-avocado jokes are just so played out.

Holy guacamole! We’ve given Mr. Potato Head the sack and we're introducing his new hipster companion, Mr Avo Head! pic.twitter.com/Y9aRITCTd7 — Hasbro (@Hasbro) April 1, 2019

9. Michelob Ultra started an online petition to create the first-ever cat park. Not sure what that has to do with super light beer, but there you go.

Dogs have dedicated parks everywhere. Cats have 0. Let’s change that.



We’re petitioning on @Change to give cats & their owners the space they deserve to exercise together—the first-ever cat park! Show support by RTing and signing the petition in our bio! #ULTRACatPark. -- pic.twitter.com/A0t8jl3Bgx — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) March 30, 2019

10. Dippin' Dots announced a new roll-on deodorant but, unfortunately, it appears they only spent about 30 seconds on an AWFUL Photoshop job.