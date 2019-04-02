Watch: Corporate April Fools' Day Pranks Ranked

A TON of companies did April Fools' Day jokes, but which ones were the BEST?

April 2, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Here are 10 of the more notable April Fools' Day pranks from yesterday, which heve been ranked from best to lamest.

1.  Jagermeister went edgy with the "Jagerbong" . . . a gift box that helps you turn an old Jagermeister bottle into a bong.  It includes a pipe, a lighter, eye drops, and a hackey sack.

2. McDonald's Australia posted a picture of the McPickle . . . which is basically a Big Mac with a bunch of pickles replacing the meat.  But it may backfire . . . because someone tweeted instructions on how to actually order it.

Pickle lovers, it’s the news you’ve all been waiting for. We’re super stoked to announce the launch of our brand new McPickle Burger. It’s time to tuck into juicy, flavoursome pickles layered between melted cheese, ketchup sauce and toasted sesame seed buns. It’s sure to be a treat for all your senses. #dailynuggets #mcpickle #pickleoverload #maccas #imlovinit

A post shared by McDonald's Australia (@mcdonaldsau) on

3. The U.S. Open tweeted a Photoshopped picture of a cute dog serving as a tennis ball retriever for the next tournament.

4. Mova Globes announced a new flat globe for flat earthers.

5. 9.  T-Mobile went for irony, and announced a new line of phone booths, to let you talk in privacy even on busy streets.

Portable Public Privacy at its finest – go anywhere with our Phone BoothE Mobile EditionE.

A post shared by T-Mobile (@tmobile) on

6. McDonald's announced "Shake Sauce" . . . little packets of shakes to dip your fries in.  The comments are all people wishing it were real . . . it's never good when people like your fake products more than your real ones.

Meet #ShakeSauce — a sweet new way to dip.

A post shared by McDonald's (@mcdonalds) on

7. Lego announced a new "Find My Brick" app that scans a pile of Legos for the one you want.  I know brands don't want to be TOO edgy, but this is just TOO un-edgy.

8. Hasbro played on the "millennials kill everything" cliché by announcing Mr. Potato Head has been replaced with Mr. Avocado Head.  But it's not landing great, probably because millennial-avocado jokes are just so played out.

9. Michelob Ultra started an online petition to create the first-ever cat park.  Not sure what that has to do with super light beer, but there you go.

10. Dippin' Dots announced a new roll-on deodorant but, unfortunately, it appears they only spent about 30 seconds on an AWFUL Photoshop job.

 

