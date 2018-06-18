Watch: Clarinetest Sues Girlfriend Over Scholarship

A clarinetest sued his ex-girlfriend after he got a huge scholarship because she NEVER told him about it??!!

Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Back in 2013, a clarinetist named Eric Abramovitz from Canada received a huge, $50,000 scholarship to study in L.A.  But his girlfriend didn't want him to move, so she told him he'd been rejected.  He recently found out about it and sued.  And a judge awarded him $350,000 in damages.

Here is Eric is performing a couple years ago.

 

