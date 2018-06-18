Watch: Clarinetest Sues Girlfriend Over Scholarship
A clarinetest sued his ex-girlfriend after he got a huge scholarship because she NEVER told him about it??!!
Back in 2013, a clarinetist named Eric Abramovitz from Canada received a huge, $50,000 scholarship to study in L.A. But his girlfriend didn't want him to move, so she told him he'd been rejected. He recently found out about it and sued. And a judge awarded him $350,000 in damages.
Here is Eric is performing a couple years ago.