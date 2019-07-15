Watch: Chris Pratt Singing At Country Bars

Enjoy Chris Pratt SINGING at different country bars.

July 15, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Chris Pratt sang at two Nashville bars last week.  At one of them he did Johnny Cash's "Folsom Prison Blues".  And at the other one he was singing Garth Brooks' "Papa Loved Mama".

Last night @robertswesternworld Chris Pratt stopped by to sing some Johnny Cash! Thank you @prattprattpratt video by @jackieestone #sarahgaylemeech #chrispratt #robertswesternworld #nashville #countrymusic #honkytonk @fender @spicherdavid @patbubert @renaetruex

A post shared by Sarah Gayle Meech (@sarahgaylemeech) on

