Watch: Buddy The Elf Pillow Fights Strangers

A firefighter named Brendan Edwards has been posting videos of himself having pillow fights with strangers on the streets of Boston. He's dressed as Buddy from the movie "Elf", which lets people know he's being silly.

He has two pillows and tosses one to the stranger hoping they'll join him. It's harmless, although he does have one trick where he'll say, "Time out," as if he's out of breath or something, and then he'll get in a couple of cheap swings.