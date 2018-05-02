Watch: Brad Pitt Returns As The Weatherman
Brad Pitt came back again to do the weather for "The Jim Jeffries Show".
May 2, 2018
Brad Pitt returned as the "Weatherman" on "The Jim Jeffries Show".
