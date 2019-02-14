Watch: "The Big Bang Theory" Final Flash Mob

The cast and crew of "The Big Bang Theory" likes to do "flash mobs" for the crowd before tapings. Well, they did their LAST ONE last night.

Ok -- here it is! I give you (from many different angles!) our FINAL @bigbangtheory_cbs epic flash mob! Our cast and crew surprised the writers, producers, and audience last night dancing to @backstreetboys Larger than Life (a song that thanks the fans) thank you @bricuoco @mandykorpinen @elizabethpetrin for choreographing this epic dance and for my crew who rehearsed for months and listened to me yap on and on about this endlessly! -- it was worth it!---- enjoy!!! #thefinalseason (PS @sanctionedjohnnygalecki hurt his ankle but he was cheering us on from the sides!)