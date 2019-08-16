Watch: The Best News Bloopers From July
Here are the best news BLOOPERS from last month.
August 16, 2019
Categories:
The website News Be Funny grabbed 11 minutes of news bloopers from the month of July.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
17 Aug
Luke Bryan Sunset Repeat Tour Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
20 Aug
Club Fitness Maplewood Grand Opening! Club Fitness Maplewood
25 Aug
PET-A-PALOOZA 2019 Purina Farms
30 Aug
Midwest Wingfest! St. Clair Square Mall
01 Sep
Rob Thomas- Chip Tooth Tour Stifel Theatre