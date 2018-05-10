Watch: Bench-Clearing Brawl Turns Into Tickle Fight
When a bench-clearing brawl turns into a tickle fight, I think we're headed in the right direction.
May 10, 2018
A scuffle between the Cubs and Marlins turned into a TICKLE FIGHT between the Cubs' Kris Bryant and former teammate Starlin Castro now of the Marlins.
