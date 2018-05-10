Watch: Bench-Clearing Brawl Turns Into Tickle Fight

A scuffle between the Cubs and Marlins turned into a TICKLE FIGHT between the Cubs' Kris Bryant and former teammate Starlin Castro now of the Marlins.

