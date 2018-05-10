Watch: Bench-Clearing Brawl Turns Into Tickle Fight

When a bench-clearing brawl turns into a tickle fight, I think we're headed in the right direction.

May 10, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features

A scuffle between the Cubs and Marlins turned into a TICKLE FIGHT between the Cubs' Kris Bryant and former teammate Starlin Castro now of the Marlins.

Tags: 
Y98
bench-clearing
brawl
turns
into
tickle
fight
Courtney & Company
Video
watch