Watch: Beekeeper Keeps Loose Bees In Car
Check out a beekeeper who kept THOUSANDS of bees in his car after they escaped from their boxes so he wouldn't lose any.
May 4, 2018
There's video of a beekeeper sitting calmly in his truck that's full of live bees. They escaped their boxes but he didn't open the car door because he didn't want to lose any. He stopped to see his son at work and that's when someone shot the video.
Surprisingly, he did NOT get stung while in the truck, but DID get stung five or six times while transferring the boxes after he got home.