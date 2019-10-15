Watch: Disney Released Basically Every Movie, TV Show Coming to Disney+

(Y98) - Disney went wild yesterday releasing a THREE-HOUR, SEVENTEEN-MINUTE commercial for their Disney+ service.

Video of Basically Everything Coming to Disney+ in the U.S. | Start Streaming November 12

Films

The Absent-Minded Professor (1961)

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

The Adventures of Bullwhip Griffin (1967)

The Adventures of Huck Finn (1993)

The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad (1949)

African Cats (2011)

The African Lion (1955)

Aladdin (1992)

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Aliens of the Deep (2005)

Alley Cats Strike (2000)

Almost Angels (1962)

America’s Heart and Soul (2004)

Amy (1981)

Annie (1999)

Ant-Man (2015)

Apollo: Missions to the Moon (2019)

The Apple Dumpling Gang (1975)

The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again (1979)

The Aristocats (1970)

Atlantis: Milo’s Return (2003)

Atlantis Rising (2017)

Atlantis: The Lost Empire (2001)

Avalon High (2010)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Babes in Toyland (1961)

Bad Hair Day (2015)

Bambi (1942)

Bambi II (2006)

The Barefoot Executive (1971)

Bears (2014)

The Bears and I (1974)

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas (1997)

Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971)

Before the Flood (2016)

Belle’s Magical World (1998)

Benji the Hunted (1987)

The BFG (2016)

Big Hero 6 (2014)

The Biscuit Eater (1972)

Bizarre Dinosaurs (2009)

Blackbeard’s Ghost (1968)

The Black Cauldron (1985)

The Black Hole (1979)

Blank Check (1994)

Bolt (2008)

Born in China (2017)

Brave (2012)

The Brave Little Toaster Goes to Mars (1998)

The Brave Little Toaster to the Rescue (1997)

Breaking2 (2017)

Brink! (1998)

Brother Bear (2003)

Brother Bear 2 (2006)

Buffalo Dreams (2005)

A Bug’s Life (1998)

Cadet Kelly (2002)

Camp Nowhere (1994)

Camp Rock (2008)

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010)

Candleshoe (1977)

Can of Worms (1999)

Captain Marvel (2019)

Cars (2006)

Cars 2 (2011)

Cars 3 (2017)

Casebusters (1986)

The Castaway Cowboy (1974)

The Cat From Outer Space (1978)

Cheetah (1989)

The Cheetah Girls (2003)

The Cheetah Girls 2 (2006)

The Cheetah Girls: One World (2008)

Chicken Little (2005)

Chimpanzee (2012)

The Christmas Star (1986)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe (2005)

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian (2008)

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella II: Dreams Come True (2002)

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

Cloud 9 (2013)

College Road Trip (2008)

The Color of Friendship (2000)

The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes (1969)

Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004)

The Country Bears (2002)

Cow Belles (2006)

The Crimson Wing: Mystery of the Flamingos (2008)

Dadnapped (2009)

Dan in Real Life (2007)

Darby O’Gill and the Little People (1959)

Davy Crockett and the River Pirates (1956)

Davy Crockett, King of the Wild Frontier (1955)

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic (2017)

Descendants (2015)

Descendants 2 (2017)

Deep Blue (2003)

Den Brother (2010)

Diana: In Her Own Words (2017)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Dinosaur (2000)

Don’t Look Under the Bed (1999)

Double Teamed (2002)

Doug’s 1st Movie (1999)

Drain the Oceans (2018)

DuckTales: The Movie, Treasure of the Lost Lamp (199)

Dumbo (1941)

Dumbo (2019)

Earth Live (2017)

Easter Island Unsolved (2009)

Eddie’s Million Dollar Cook-Off (2003)

Eight Below (2006)

Emil and the Detectives (1964)

The Emperor’s New Groove (2000)

The Emperor’s New School (2006)

Empire of Dreams: The Story of the Star Wars Trilogy (2004)

Escape to Witch Mountain (1975)

The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Expedition Mars: Spirit & Opportunity (2016)

An Extremely Goofy Movie (2000)

Fantasia (1940)

Fantasia 2000 (2000)

Fast Layne (2019)

Finding Dory (2016)

Finding Nemo (2003)

The Finest Hours (2016)

First Kid (1996)

Flicka (2006)

Flight of the Navigator (1986)

The Flood (2018)

Flubber (1997)

The Fox and the Hound (1981)

The Fox and the Hound 2 (2006)

Frank and Ollie (1995)

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Free Solo (2018)

Frenemies (2012)

Frozen (2013)

Full-Court Miracle (2003)

Fun and Fancy Free (1947)

Fuzzbucket (1986)

The Game Plan (2007)

Garfield: A Tale of Two Kitties (2006)

Geek Charming (2011)

Genius (1999)

Get a Clue (2002)

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall (1980)

Giants of the Deep Blue (2018)

Girl vs. Monster (2012)

Go Figure (2005)

The Good Dinosaur (2015)

Good Luck Charlie, It’s Christmas! (2011)

A Goofy Movie (1995)

Going to the Mat (2004)

Gotta Kick It Up! (2002)

The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Great Migrations (2010)

The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

The Great Muppet Caper (1981)

Greyfriars Bobby (1961)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Gus (1976)

Halloweentown (1998)

Halloweentown High (2004)

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001)

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert (2008)

Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)

Hatching Pete (2009)

The Haunted Mansion (2003)

Heavyweights (1995)

Herbie Goes Bananas (1980)

Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo (1977)

Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005)

Herbie Rides Again (1974)

Hercules (1997)

High School Musical (2006)

High School Musical 2 (2007)

High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Hocus Pocus (1993)

Home on the Range (2004)

Honey, I Blew Up the Kid (1992)

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids (1989)

Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves (1997)

Horse Sense (1999)

Hounded (2001)

How Dogs Got Their Shapes (2005)

How to Build a Better Boy (2014)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II (2002)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

Ice Princess (2005)

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998)

The Incredible Journey (1963)

The Incredibles (2004)

Inside Out (2015)

Inspector Gadget (1999)

Inspector Gadget 2 (2003)

Into the Grand Canyon (2019)

Into the Okavango (2018)

Invincible (2006)

Invisible Sister (2015)

Iron Man (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Iron Will (1994)

Jack (1996)

James and the Giant Peach (1996)

Jane (2017)

The Jennie Project (2001)

Johnny Kapahala: Back on Board (2007)

Johnny Tsunami (1999)

Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience (2009)

The Journey of Natty Gann (1985)

Journey to Shark Eden (2010)

Journey to the Center of the Earth (1959)

Jump In! (2007)

Jumping Ship (2001)

The Jungle Book (1967)

The Jungle Book: Mowgli’s Story (1998)

The Jungle Book 2 (2003)

Jungle Cat (1959)

Jungle 2 Jungle (1997)

Justin Morgan Had a Horse (1972)

Kazaam (1996)

The Kid (2000)

A Kid in King Arthur’s Court (1995)

Kim Possible (2019)

Kim Possible Movie: So the Drama (2005)

Kingdom of the Apes: Battle Lines (2017)

Kingdom of the Blue Whale (2009)

Kingdom of the White Wolf (2019)

Kronk’s New Groove (2005)

Lady and the Tramp (1955)

Lady and the Tramp II: Scamp’s Adventure (2001)

Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Lemonade Mouth (2011)

Leroy & Stitch (2006)

Let It Shine (2012)

Life is Ruff (2005)

Life-Size 2 (2018)

Life With Mikey (1993)

Lilo & Stitch (2002)

Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch (2005)

The Lion King (1994)

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

The Lion King 1 1/2 (2004)

The Little Mermaid (1989)

The Little Mermaid: Ariel’s Beginning (2008)

The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea (2000)

The Living Desert (1953)

The Lizzie McGuire Movie (2003)

The Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great (2019)

Lost Treasures of the Maya (2019)

The Love Bug (1969)

The Luck of the Irish (2001)

Man Among Cheetahs (2017)

The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1977)

Mars Inside SpaceX (2018)

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors (2018)

Marvel Studios: Assembling a Universe (2014)

Mary Poppins (1964)

Meet the Deedles (1998)

Meet the Robinsons (2007)

Melody Time (1948)

Mickey, Donald, Goofy: The Three Musketeers (2004)

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas (1999)

Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas (2004)

Mighty Joe Young (1998)

The Million Dollar Duck (1971)

Miracle (2004)

Miracle at Midnight (1998)

Miracle in Lane 2 (2000)

Miracle Landing on the Hudson (2014)

Mission to the Sun (2018)

The Mistle-Tones (2012)

Moana (2016)

Monkey Kingdom (2015)

Monsters, Inc. (2001)

Monsters University (2013)

Millions (2005)

Minutemen (2008)

Mr. Boogedy (1986)

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Mom’s Got a Date With a Vampire (2000)

Motocrossed (2001)

Mulan (1998)

Mulan II (2005)

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)

The Muppet Movie (1979)

The Muppets (2011)

Muppets Most Wanted (2014)

Muppet Treasure Island (1996)

My Favorite Martian (1999)

National Treasure: Book of Secrets (2007)

Newsies (1992)

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (2017)

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Noelle (2019)

Now You See It... (2005)

Old Yeller (1957)

Oliver & Company (1988)

Once Upon a Mattress (2005)

101 Dalmatians (1961)

101 Dalmatians (1996)

101 Dalmatians II: Patch’s London Adventure (2003)

102 Dalmatians (2000)

One Magic Christmas (1985)

Operation Dumbo Drop (1995)

The Other Me (2000)

The Pacifier (2005)

The Parent Trap (1961)

The Parent Trap (1998)

Paris to Pittsburgh (2018)

Perri (1957)

Peter Pan (1953)

Pete’s Dragon (1977)

Pete’s Dragon (2016)

Phantom of the Megaplex (2000)

Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Across the 2nd Dimension (2011)

Piglet’s Big Movie (2003)

Pinocchio (1940)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007)

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006)

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011)

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003)

Pixel Perfect (2004)

Planet of the Birds (2018)

Pocahontas (1995)

Pocahontas II: Journey to a New World (1998)

Pollyanna (1960)

The Poof Point (2001)

Pooh’s Grand Adventure: The Search for Christopher Robin (1997)

Pooh’s Heffalump Movie (2005)

The Prince and the Pauper (1962)

The Princess and the Frog (2009)

The Princess Diaries (2001)

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004)

Princess Protection Program (2009)

The Proud Family Movie (2005)

Queen of Katwe (2016)

Quints (2000)

Ratatouille (2007)

Read It and Weep (2006)

Ready to Run (2000)

Recess: All Growed Down (2003)

Recess: School’s Out (2001)

Recess: Taking the 5th Grade (2003)

The Reluctant Dragon (1941)

Remember the Titans (2000)

The Rescuers (1977)

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

Return From Witch Mountain (1978)

The Return of Jafar (1994)

Return to Halloweentown (2006)

Return to Never Land (2002)

Return to Oz (1985)

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998)

Right on Track (2003)

A Ring of Endless Night (2002)

Rip Girls (2000)

Robin Hood (1973)

The Rocketeer (1991)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)

The Rookie (2002)

Rookie of the Year (1993)

Roving Mars (2006)

Ruby Bridges (1998)

Sacred Planet (2004)

Saludos Amigos (1943)

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal (1962)

The Sandlot (1993)

The Santa Clause (1994)

The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups (2012)

Saving Mr. Banks (2013)

Science Fair (2018)

The Scream Team (2002)

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures (2017)

Secretariat (2010)

Secret of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special (2017)

The Secret of the Magic Gourd (2007)

Secret of the Wings (2012)

Secrets of Life (1956)

Secrets of the King Cobra (2012)

The Shaggy D.A. (1976)

The Shaggy Dog (1959)

The Shaggy Dog (2006)

Sharks of Lost Island (2013)

Sharpay’s Fabulous Adventure (2011)

Shipwrecked (1991)

The Sign of Zorro (1958)

Sister Act (1992)

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993)

Skyrunners (2009)

Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Smart House (1999)

Snowball Express (1972)

Snow Dogs (2002)

Snowglobe (2007)

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937)

The Sound of Music (1965)

Starstruck (2010)

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars (2008)

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980)

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015)

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999)

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983)

Stepsister From Planet Weird (2000)

Stitch! The Movie (2003)

Stonehenge Decoded: Secrets Revealed (2008)

The Story of Robin Hood and His Merrie Men (1952)

The Strongest Man in the World (1975)

Stuck in the Suburbs (2004)

The Suite Life Movie (2011)

Sultan and the Rock Star (1980)

Super Buddies (2013)

The Swap (2016)

Swiss Family Robinson (1940)

Swiss Family Robinson (1960)

The Sword in the Stone (1963)

Tall Tale (1995)

Tangled (2010)

Tangled: Before Ever After (2017)

Tarzan & Jane (2002)

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

Teen Beach Movie (2013)

Teen Beach Movie 2 (2015)

Teen Spirit (2011)

That Darn Cat! (1965)

That Darn Cat (1997)

The Thirteenth Year (1999)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Those Calloways (1965)

The Three Caballeros (1945)

Three Days (2001)

Three Men and a Baby (1987)

Three Men and a Little Lady (1990)

The Three Musketeers (1993)

Thumbelina (1994)

Tiger Cruise (2004)

The Tigger Movie (2000)

Tinker Bell (2008)

Tinker Bell and the Great Fairy Rescue (2010)

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure (2009)

Titanic: 20 Years Later With James Cameron (2017)

Tom and Huck (1995)

Toy Story (1995)

Toy Story 2 (1999)

Toy Story 3 (2010)

Trail of the Panda (2009)

Treasure Island (1950)

Treasure of Maatecumbe (1976)

Treasure Planet (2002)

Tree Climbing Lions (2018)

TRON (1982)

TRON: Legacy (2010)

Tru Confessions (2002)

Tuck Everlasting (2002)

Turner & Hooch (1989)

’Twas the Night (2001)

Twitches (2005)

Twitches Too (2007)

12 Dates of Christmas (2011)

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

The Ugly Dachshund (1966)

The Ultimate Christmas Present (2000)

Under the Sea: A Descendants Short Story (2018)

Unidentified Flying Oddball (1979)

Up, Up and Away (2000)

Valiant (2005)

The Vanishing Prairie (1954)

Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior (2006)

Waking Sleeping Beauty (2010)

Wall-E (2008)

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Whispers: An Elephant’s Tale (2000)

White Fang (1991)

White Wilderness (1958)

Who Framed Roger Rabbit (1988)

The Wild (2006)

Willow (1988)

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise (2012)

Wings of Life (2011)

Winnie the Pooh (2011)

Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year (2002)

Winnie the Pooh: Springtime With Roo (2004)

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009)

The Wizards Return: Alex vs. Alex (2013)

Wreck-It Ralph (2012)

You Lucky Dog (1998)

Young Black Stallion (2003)

You Wish! (2003)

Zapped (2014)

Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (1999)

Zenon: The Zequel (2001)

Zenon 3: Z3

Zombies (2018)

Zootopia (2016)

TV Shows

Adventures of the Gummi Bears (1985)

Amphibia (2019)

Andi Mack (2017)

Avengers Assemble (2013)

The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

The Avengers: United They Stand (1999)

Best Friends Whenever (2015)

Big City Greens (2018)

Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

Bizaardvark (2016)

Bonkers (1993)

The Book of Pooh (2001)

Boy Meets World (1993)

Brain Games (2011)

Bug Juice: My Adventures at Camp (2018)

Chip ’n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers (1989)

Coop & Cami Ask the World (2018)

Crash & Bernstein (2012)

Darkwing Duck (1991)

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2017)

Dr. K’s Exotic Animal ER (2014)

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (2014)

Doug Whisperer With Cesar Millan (2007)

DuckTales (1987)

Elena of Avalor (2016)

Encore! (2019)

Even Stevens (2000)

The Evermoor Chronicles (2014)

Fantastic Four (1994)

Fantastic Four: World’s Greatest Heroes (2006)

Gargoyles (1994)

Girl Meets World (2014)

Good Luck Charlie (2010)

Goof Troop (1992)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (2019)

Gravity Falls (2012)

Guardians of the Galaxy - Series (2015)

Handy Manny (2006)

Hannah Montana (2006)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (2019)

Hercules - Series (1998)

Hostile Planet (2019)

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H. (2013)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (2011)

The Incredible Hulk - Series (1996)

Inhumans (2017)

Iron Man: Armored Adventures (2008)

Iron Man - Series (1994)

Jake and the Never Land Pirates (2011)

Jessie (2011)

Jonas (2009)

Kickin’ It (2011)

Lab Rats (2012)

Lab Rats: Elite Force (2016)

Legends of the Three Caballeros (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: All-Stars (2018)

LEGO Star Wars: Droid Tales (2015)

LEGO Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures (2016)

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles (2014)

Life Below Zero (2013)

Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003)

The Lion Guard (2015)

Little Einsteins (2005)

The Little Mermaid - Series (1992)

Kim Possible (2002)

Lizzie McGuire (2001)

The Mandalorian (2019)

Marvel’s Hero Project (2019)

Mickey and the Roadster Racers (2017)

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse (2006)

Mighty Ducks - Series (1996)

Milo Murphy’s Law (2016)

Muppet Babies (2018)

The Muppets - Series (2015)

My Friends Tigger & Pooh (2007)

The New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh (1988)

One Day at Disney (2019)

Origins: The Journey of Humankind (2017)

Out of the Box (1998)

Phil of the Future (2004)

Phineas and Ferb (2007)

PJ Masks (2015)

Puppy Dog Pals (2017)

Quack Pack (1996)

Raven’s Home (2017)

Recess (1997)

The Replacements (2006)

Rocky Mountain Animal Rescue (2018)

Shake It Up (2010)

Silver Surfer (1998)

The Simpsons (1989)

Smart Guy (1997)

So Weird (1999)

Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends (1981)

Spider-Man - Series (1981)

Spider-Man - Series (1994)

Spider-Man - Series (2017)

Spider-Man Unlimited - Series (1999)

Spider-Woman (1979)

Star Wars Rebels (2014)

Star Wars Resistance (2018)

Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Series (2008)

Stuck in the Middle (2016)

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody (2005)

The Suite Life on Deck (2008)

Sydney to the Max (2019)

TaleSpin (1990)

Tangled: The Series (2017)

Teacher’s Pet (2004)

That’s So Raven (2003)

Timon & Pumbaa (1995)

TRON: Uprising (2012)

Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Vampirina (2017)

Violetta (2012)

Wild Yellowstone (2015)

Wizards of Waverly Place (2007)

Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (2019)

World’s Greatest Dogs (2016)

X-Men - Series (1992)

X-Men: Evolution - Series (2000)

List courtesy of ScreenCrush.com.

