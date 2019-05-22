Watch: Attend "Spider-Man: Far From Home" Premiere With Tom Holland

You could see the premiere of "Spider-Man: Far From Home" with SPIDER-MAN!

May 22, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Tom Holland is doing one of those contests where you can enter to win a chance to attend the "Spider-Man: Far From Home" premiere with him if you donate to his charity.  And he made a "Love Actually" video to announce it.

Just 1 week to go Have you entered yet? I want you to join me in LA #gonnabeawesome #spidermanfarfromhome thanks lads for helping out @tuwaine @hazosterfield and of course @harryholland64 special guest appearance @jakegyllenhaal -- @thebrotherstrust #loveactually

