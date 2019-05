Not only is ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER starring in an animated kids show called "Superhero Kindergarten" where hee plays a former superhero who now teaches kids with superpowers, but an Austrian singer just made a song about Arnold, and Arnold raps on it. He says, quote, "I don't want to hear it can't be done, give always something back / My name is Arnold Schwarzenegger and I'll be back."

Video of Andreas Gabalier feat. Arnold Schwarzenegger - Pump it Up - The Motivation Song