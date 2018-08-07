Watch: Army Ants Attack Wasp Nest

Ants build a "body bridge" to attack a wasp nest.

August 7, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

A guy in Brazil posted video of thousands of army ants that formed a "body bridge" to attack a giant wasp nest.  The bridge is a loop that hangs down from a porch ceiling and then goes back up to the nest.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
army
ants
attack
Wasp
nest