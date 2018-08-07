Watch: Army Ants Attack Wasp Nest

A guy in Brazil posted video of thousands of army ants that formed a "body bridge" to attack a giant wasp nest. The bridge is a loop that hangs down from a porch ceiling and then goes back up to the nest.

Attack of legionary ants (also known as army ants or marabunta) to a wasp honeycomb. Impressive the level of swarm intelligence and collective computation to form that bridge. pic.twitter.com/StvDkmv8x8 — Francisco Boni (@boni_bo) August 5, 2018