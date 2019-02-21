Watch: Amish Man Uses Horse And Buggy For Skiing

An Amish man uses a horse and buggy to SKI down a street??!!

February 21, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

A woman driving near Harmony, Minnesota shot video of an Amish man skiing behind a horse-drawn carriage.  He's traveling at a pretty good clip, and even more impressive is that the carriage doesn't have a driver.

