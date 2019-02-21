Watch: Amish Man Uses Horse And Buggy For Skiing

A woman driving near Harmony, Minnesota shot video of an Amish man skiing behind a horse-drawn carriage. He's traveling at a pretty good clip, and even more impressive is that the carriage doesn't have a driver.

OH BUGGY: At least some of us are enjoying this snow. Check out this Amish man SKIING behind his horse buggy! Thanks to Jenn Staggemeyer, of Waukon, for capturing and sharing this! pic.twitter.com/kG2VZrHajq — Jalyn Souchek (@JalynSouchekTV) February 18, 2019