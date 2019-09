On last night's "American Ninja Warrior" season finale, Drew “Real Life Ninja” Drechsel impressively climbed the 75-foot rope to the top of Mt. Midoriyama in under 30 seconds, earning $1 million and joining a very exclusive winners club that until now only included one other member.

Video of Drew Drechsel's Winning Stage 4 Climb - American Ninja Warrior Vegas Finals 2019