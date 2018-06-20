Watch: The 2018 ESPN Body Issue Preview

"ESPN the Magazine" will roll out its annual Body Issue next week, and yesterday, they released the 2018 lineup...

1. Rookie New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley

2. Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns

3. WWE's women's superstar Charlotte Flair

4 & 5. Breanna Stewart and Sue Bird of the WNBA's Seattle Storm

6. Women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Megan and Sue Bird are dating.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig

8. Houston Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel

9. Softball player Lauren Chamberlain

10. Crystal Dunn from the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team

11. Pro soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic

12. Olympic medal-winning figure skater Adam Rippon

13. 63-year-old golf legend Greg "The Shark" Norman . . . who posed nude on Instagram just last year.

14. 55-year-old Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerry Rice

15. Olympic gold medal-winning track star Tori Bowie

16. Olympic gold medal-winning cross-country skier Jessie Diggins