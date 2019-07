Yesterday, Robert Kirkman announced that today's issue of "The Walking Dead" comic would be the FINAL one.

Issue #193 will be published TODAY, and it ends with this letter to the reader: Quote, "This is the end of The Walking Dead. That's it . . . it's over . . . we're done."

But AMC said their various "Walking Dead" shows will continue, for the next DECADE-plus.

