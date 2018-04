Heinz sells a mix of ketchup and mayo called Mayochup in the Middle East. And they just put up a Twitter poll, where if they get 500,000 votes in five days, they'll bring it to America.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018