Viral Video: Will Ferrell Taken To Hospital After Crash
Will Ferrell was taken to a hospital after a serious car accident this weekend.
April 16, 2018
Will Ferrell was hospitalized Thursday night when his SUV was rear ended on the I-5 freeway in Orange County and flipped over. He wasn't seriously injured, and he was released early Friday morning.
Will's longtime driver was behind the wheel, and there were two other people in the vehicle. The driver and one of the other passengers were hospitalized, but are in stable condition. Will was said to be remaining by their sides as they got treatment.