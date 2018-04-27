Viral Video: What Are The Infinity Stones?

What are the Infinity Stones?

The Infinity Stones are singularities that existed before the Big Bang. They were forged into six powerful artifacts after the universe exploded. We first heard about them from Benicio Del Toro's character in "The Guardians of the Galaxy".

The Space Stone is hidden inside the Tesseract . . . that blue cube we first saw in "Captain America". Loki stole it to open a portal to summon his alien army in the first "Avengers" movie and he got his hands on it again at the end of "Thor: Ragnarok".

The Mind Stone was in Loki's scepter and was used by the good guys to create Ultron, the artificial intelligence villain from "Avengers: Age of Ultron". The stone now rests in the forehead of Paul Bettany's character Vision. He was created with it too, and the stone in Loki's scepter is also how Elizabeth Olsen got her magic powers.

The Reality Stone is used to manipulate matter. It was in "Thor: The Dark World" in the form of the Aether, that red stuff the Asgardians gave to Benicio Del Toro's character The Collector for safekeeping during the end credits.

The Power Stone is the orb Star Lord and the other "Guardians of the Galaxy" used when they saved the universe. They gave it to Glenn Close and the Nova Corps.

The Time Stone is the Eye of Agamotto pendant that Dr. Strange now wears.

And the last stone is the Soul Stone. No one knows for sure where that one is, but you'll find out when you see "Avengers: Infinity War".