(Photo by Sam Riche/TNS)

Viral Video: Titans' QB Makes Sure Every Kid Catches A Pass

Watch Marcus Mariota make sure EVERY kid catches a pass at a recent Special Olympics event.

April 10, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Categories: 
Features

In case you were wondering, this is what a HERO looks like:  Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota attended a Special Olympics event, and didn't leave until every kid caught a pass from him.

Tags: 
Y98
Video
Marcus Mariota
Titans
QB
catches
pass
Special Olympics
Courtney & Company
READ MORE READ LESS