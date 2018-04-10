Viral Video: Titans' QB Makes Sure Every Kid Catches A Pass
Watch Marcus Mariota make sure EVERY kid catches a pass at a recent Special Olympics event.
April 10, 2018
In case you were wondering, this is what a HERO looks like: Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota attended a Special Olympics event, and didn't leave until every kid caught a pass from him.
Marcus Mariota wouldn’t leave our Special Olympics @SOTennessee event until every kid had a catch. #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/Csvh78PpII— Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 7, 2018