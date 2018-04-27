Viral Video: The Surface Of A Comet
Check out a GIF made from photos on the surface of a comet.
April 27, 2018
Some guy took 25 minutes worth of photos that were shot on the surface of a comet, and turned them into a one-second GIF. It looks like there's a snowstorm, but those are dust particles and cosmic rays.
The pics were taken by the Rosetta space probe when it was on Comet 67P back in 2016.
#ROSETTA -- OSIRIS #67P/CHURYUMOV-GERASIMENKO new albums ----ROSETTA EXTENSION 2 MTP030-- Miércoles 1 Junio 2016 all filters stacked pic.twitter.com/Bf173Z5g79— landru79 (@landru79) April 23, 2018