Viral Video: The Surface Of A Comet

Check out a GIF made from photos on the surface of a comet.

April 27, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Some guy took 25 minutes worth of photos that were shot on the surface of a comet, and turned them into a one-second GIF.  It looks like there's a snowstorm, but those are dust particles and cosmic rays.

The pics were taken by the Rosetta space probe when it was on Comet 67P back in 2016. 

