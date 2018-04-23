Viral Video: St. Louis Tour Of "Hamilton" Answers #SoYouThinkYouCanDance Challenge
The touring company of "Hamilton", that just finished their run at the Fabulous Fox, answers another touring company's DANCE challenge.
"Hamilton" just finished its run in St. Louis, but don't worry, it WILL return to the Fabulous Fox in the 2019-2020 U.S. Bank Broadway series. The touring group we had is known as the Angelica Tour, and apparently the seperate tours are having DANCE CONTESTS. Watch as The #AngelicaTour answers the #SoYouThinkYouHamDance challenge behind the scenes at the Fabulous Fox.