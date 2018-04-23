Viral Video: St. Louis Tour Of "Hamilton" Answers #SoYouThinkYouCanDance Challenge

"Hamilton" just finished its run in St. Louis, but don't worry, it WILL return to the Fabulous Fox in the 2019-2020 U.S. Bank Broadway series. The touring group we had is known as the Angelica Tour, and apparently the seperate tours are having DANCE CONTESTS. Watch as The #AngelicaTour answers the #SoYouThinkYouHamDance challenge behind the scenes at the Fabulous Fox.