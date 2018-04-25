(Dreamstime)

Viral Video: Sending Garlic Bread Into Space And Eating It

What does garlic bread taste like after being in space?

April 25, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Categories: 
Features

So does garlic bread taste different after sending it into space?  Find out below...

Tags: 
Y98
garlic
bread
space
then
eating
it
Courtney & Company
Video
READ MORE READ LESS