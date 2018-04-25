Viral Video: Sending Garlic Bread Into Space And Eating It
What does garlic bread taste like after being in space?
April 25, 2018
Categories:
So does garlic bread taste different after sending it into space? Find out below...
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
26 Apr
Boogie on the Boulevard The Boulevard
28 Apr
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Various Locations
28 Apr
Missouri Wine Wobble Cedar Lake Cellars
04 May
U2 Scottrade Center
09 May
Streets of St. Charles Summer Concert Series The Streets of St. Charles