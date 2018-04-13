(Dreamstime)

Viral Video: Reporter Falls In Water while Interviewing Swim Team

A reporter interviewing a swim team falls into the water.

A reporter for the BBC was interviewing the English swim team that was in Australia to compete in the Commonwealth Games. 

The swimmers were sitting at the edge of a small pool so he slowly stepped into the water and said, "I'm going to be very careful because I've got this sound pack on." 

And then he MISSED a step and fell into the water up to his chin.  His equipment got soaked and even though he kept talking the crew back at the studio couldn't hear him. 

