Viral Video: Reporter Falls In Water while Interviewing Swim Team
April 13, 2018
A reporter for the BBC was interviewing the English swim team that was in Australia to compete in the Commonwealth Games.
The swimmers were sitting at the edge of a small pool so he slowly stepped into the water and said, "I'm going to be very careful because I've got this sound pack on."
And then he MISSED a step and fell into the water up to his chin. His equipment got soaked and even though he kept talking the crew back at the studio couldn't hear him.
"I'm going to be very careful" - if only BBC reporter Mike Bushell had listened to his own advice --♂️---- pic.twitter.com/u28ivzFqW2— BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) April 11, 2018