Viral Video: Reporter Falls In Water while Interviewing Swim Team

A reporter for the BBC was interviewing the English swim team that was in Australia to compete in the Commonwealth Games.

The swimmers were sitting at the edge of a small pool so he slowly stepped into the water and said, "I'm going to be very careful because I've got this sound pack on."

And then he MISSED a step and fell into the water up to his chin. His equipment got soaked and even though he kept talking the crew back at the studio couldn't hear him.