Viral Video: Impressive Jenga Move

Check out one dad's IMPRESSIVE move playing Jenga.

April 6, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee posted video of his dad doing an amazing Jenga move.  He taps on the only block left in a row in the middle of a giant stack, and then goes to the other side and pulls it clean out.

AN ABSOLUTELY ELECTRIC EASTER MOMENT FROM TIM MCAFEE ⚡️⚡️⚡️.. We hope you’re all having an incredible holiday.. “BRUCE LEE UP IN THIS MUG”

A post shared by patmcafeeshow (@patmcafeeshow) on

