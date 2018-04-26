(Dreamstime)

Viral Video: Frustrated Customer Uses Intercom For Help

A frustrated Walmart customer uses the intercom to get help.

April 26, 2018
In case you haven't seen this, a customer at a Walmart in Kentucky couldn't find a clerk to help him, so he used the intercom to call for assistance.  And it worked!

