Viral Video: Chris Pratt's Haunted Hotel Room

Did Chris Pratt really stay in a haunted hotel room?

April 13, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Chris Pratt posted video yesterday from his hotel room of a possible ghost...

So... I think I’m stayin in a haunted hotel room! Super cool. I think this lamp is moving. But also. I think maybe I’m just trippin. You be the judge. Is this lamp messin with me? Am I messin with you? Why everybody gotta be messin with everybody when we got ghosts running around willy nilly? Don’t seem right. #newyork

