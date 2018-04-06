(Photo by Jeff Wheeler/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA)

Viral Video: Bald Eagle Lands On Pitcher

Watch a BALD EAGLE go after the Seattle Mariners' pitcher!

April 6, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
