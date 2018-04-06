Viral Video: Bald Eagle Lands On Pitcher
Watch a BALD EAGLE go after the Seattle Mariners' pitcher!
April 6, 2018
The Minnesota Twins released a bald eagle for the national anthem at their home opener yesterday. And after flying around a bit, it landed near Seattle Mariners' pitcher James Paxton. Then tried to land on his SHOULDER.
