Viral Video: Bald Eagle Lands On Pitcher

The Minnesota Twins released a bald eagle for the national anthem at their home opener yesterday. And after flying around a bit, it landed near Seattle Mariners' pitcher James Paxton. Then tried to land on his SHOULDER.

BALD EAGLE ATTACK --



Outstanding reaction from the @Mariners' James Paxton, though. Just stay calm. (via @fsnorth) pic.twitter.com/pWer9G1L5L — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) April 5, 2018