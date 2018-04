Jimmy Fallon had the stars from the Marvel movies sing a corny "Brady Bunch" spoof about the Avengers last night, called "The Marvel Bunch." (In order, it's Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Chis Evans, Chris Pratt, Anthony Mackie, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chadwick Boseman, and Tom Hiddleston at the end.

