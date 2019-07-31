Vacation Time Or More Pay?

July 31, 2019
According to a new survey, just about half of people say they'd take a job with NO vacation time if they got paid more.

Millennials are especially into that idea . . . 63% say they'd do it.

So what kind of salary bump are we talking?  The average person would need to make 48% more than they do now, so, if you make $50,000 a year right now, that'd need to get pushed up to $74,000.

On the other side of things, 7% of people say they'd be willing to have their salary cut in HALF if they could have unlimited vacation time.

