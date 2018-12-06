The Types Of Gifts Kids Are Asking For This Holiday

A new gift-giving survey asked 2,000 parents what their kids have been asking for this year...

1. Computer games.

2. Legos.

3. Clothes. (Especially for older kids, in middle school or high school.)

4. Books.

5. A new phone.

6. Video game consoles.

7. Board games.

8. iPads and tablets.

9. A new laptop.

10. DVDs and digital movies.

A few classic Christmas gifts just missed the top 10: A new bike made the list at #11 . . . Nerf toys at #12 . . . action figures at #14 . . . and scooters at #18.

