The Trendiest Baby Names For 2020

The baby name website Nameberry just put out a list of its predictions for the trendiest baby names in 2020...

For girls, the names are: Adah . . . Reese . . . Mika . . . Paisley . . . Amina . . . Teagan . . . Nova . . . Aura . . . Pearl . . . and Billie.

For boys, the names are: Austin . . . Alva . . . Acacius . . . Tate . . . Diego . . . Easton . . . Lucius . . . Cash . . . Ash . . . and Luca.

And for unisex names, the picks are: Ellis . . . Phoenix . . . Remy . . . Marlowe . . . Shea . . . Zephyr . . . Darcy . . . Rowan . . . Quinn . . . and Emerson.

