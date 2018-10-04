Toys 'R' Us May Return

Remember when Toys 'R' Us died earlier this year? Yeah, it's already back.

Some of the investors who own a big piece of Toys 'R' Us are planning to keep all of the assets after all, instead of selling them off. And they want to reboot as a new chain, called Geoffrey's Toy Box. Geoffrey was the Toys 'R' Us giraffe mascot.

Instead of buying huge stores, though, they're going to start with pop-up shops this holiday season, and then, one day down the road, they could bring back full-on Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores.

