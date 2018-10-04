Toys 'R' Us May Return

Toys 'R' Us may already come back?

October 4, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

Remember when Toys 'R' Us died earlier this year?  Yeah, it's already back. 

Some of the investors who own a big piece of Toys 'R' Us are planning to keep all of the assets after all, instead of selling them off.  And they want to reboot as a new chain, called Geoffrey's Toy Box.  Geoffrey was the Toys 'R' Us giraffe mascot.

Instead of buying huge stores, though, they're going to start with pop-up shops this holiday season, and then, one day down the road, they could bring back full-on Toys 'R' Us and Babies 'R' Us stores. 

