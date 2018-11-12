The Toy Hall Of Fame's Class Of 2018

Uno . . . Pinball . . . And the Magic 8-Ball are the latest TOYS to be added to the National Toy Hall of Fame.

Back in September, they announced 12 finalists. So here are the nine toys that DIDN'T get the votes to make it in this year:

American Girl dolls . . . chalk . . . Chutes and Ladders . . . He-Man action figures . . . the sled . . . tic-tac-toe . . . Tickle Me Elmo . . . Electric Football . . . and the Fisher-Price corn popper.

