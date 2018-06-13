The Top TV Dads In Each State

Father's Day is coming up this Sunday, so the website HowToWatch.com put together a list of the most popular TV DADS in every state, using recent data from Google Trends.

29 different TV dads are represented, so a lot of them only carried one state.

Overall, the most popular dad was Jack Pearson from "This Is Us". He was #1 in six states: Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island.

Five states . . . Florida, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Texas . . . have a thing for goth dads, because they love Gomez Addams from "The Addams Family".

Two dads carried four states. David Nolan (a.k.a. Prince Charming) from "Once Upon a Time" was the top dad in Alaska, Idaho, Kentucky, and South Carolina .

And Homer from "The Simpsons" was #1 in ILLINOIS, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.

Joe West from "The Flash" was #1 in three states: Hawaii, Kansas, and New Jersey.

The dads that got TWO states are: George from "The Jeffersons", Carl Winslow from "Family Matters", Richard Gilmore from "Gilmore Girls", Ward Cleaver from "Leave It to Beaver" (one of those states being MISSOURI), and Steven Keaton from "Family Ties".

And Ben Cartwright from "Bonanza" being #1 in Nevada, and New Mexico going with Walter White from "Breaking Bad".

Click Here to see more.