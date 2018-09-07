The Top Things Kids Have Taught Their Grandparents In 2018

This Sunday is National Grandparents Day. And 79% of grandparents in a new survey said that spending time with their grandkids helps keep them young.

Here are the top 20 things they said they've LEARNED from their grandkids recently. We broke them down into THREE categories...

1. Tech-related things include how to use their phone . . . how to use emojis . . . how to use their DVR . . . how to get their Wi-Fi to work . . . how to play video games . . . how to use social media . . . who the latest YouTubers are . . . how to download music . . . and what hashtags are.

2. Pop culture things include the words to "Let It Go" from "Frozen" . . . what "YOLO" and other slang terms mean . . . the names of Disney princesses . . . the names of superheroes . . . how to do the "Floss" dance . . . and who the latest YouTuber is.

3. Self-improvement stuff, including how to be more adventurous . . . how to respect and look after the planet . . . and how to conquer their fear of trying new things.

And one more funny one from the list: A lot of grandparents said they rely on their grandkids for juicy family GOSSIP.

