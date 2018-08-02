The Top School Supplies Teachers Need Donated

The new school year's coming up. And not every parent can afford all the supplies their kids need. So sadly, teachers end up footing the bill for a lot of stuff.

Someone talked to a bunch of them and asked which things they need most. So if you're doing your back-to-school shopping and want to buy a little extra, here are the top eight things teachers need donated...

1. Pens and pencils. If the pencils are pre-sharpened, even better.

2. Notebooks and folders. Ideally, without any designs on them. Just solid colors.

3. Erasers. Specifically the kind you stick on the end of a pencil after the original eraser gets worn out.

4. Crayons. Obviously older kids don't need them. But they're one of the top things kids need in kindergarten through the 3rd grade. A box of 24 is perfect. They don't need the kind with a billion color choices.

5. Glue sticks. Again, younger kids need them.

6. Dry-erase markers. Teachers go through a lot of them.

7. Kleenex and antibacterial wipes. Schools don't always buy enough, so teachers end up paying for them.

8. Red pens. Teachers go through a ton of them grading papers.

