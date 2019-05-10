The Top Life Lessons Learned From Moms

Kids can learn about anything by googling it now. But a recent study found MOMS are still our go-to source for advice. Here are the top life lessons we learned from our mom...

1. "Always try your best." Over a third of people in the survey said they heard that one.

2. "Treat others the way you'd like to be treated."

3. "If you don't ask for something, you won't get it."

4. "Don't worry about what other people think."

5. "Never say you CAN'T do something. There's no such thing as can't."

6. "Never give up."

7. "Believe in yourself."

8. "Do what makes you happy."

9. "It's what's on the inside that counts."

