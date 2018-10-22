The Top Halloween Songs

"Billboard" used chart performance, radio airplay, and streaming from last year to put together a list of "The Top 25 Halloween Songs"...

1. "Thriller", Michael Jackson

2. "Ghostbusters", Ray Parker Jr.

3. "Monster Mash", Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers

4. "This Is Halloween" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas", Danny Elfman

5. "Demons", Imagine Dragons

6. "Somebody's Watching Me", Rockwell

7. "Don't Fear the Reaper", Blue Oyster Cult

8. "Highway to Hell", AC/DC

9. "Werewolves of London", Warren Zevon

10. "Monster", Skillet

11. "Halloween Theme (Main Title)", John Carpenter

12. "The Monster", Eminem and Rihanna

13. "Bad Moon Rising", Creedence Clearwater Revival

14. "A Nightmare on My Street", DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince

15. "Sympathy for the Devil", The Rolling Stones

16. "Creep", Radiohead

17. "Zombie", The Cranberries

18. "Hells Bells", AC/DC

19. "Dragula", Rob Zombie

20. "The Time Warp", from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"

21. "Black Magic Woman", Santana

22. "Runnin' with the Devil", Van Halen

23. "This Is Halloween", Marilyn Manson

24. "My Demons", Starset

25. "Dead Man's Party", Oingo Boingo

Click Here to see more.