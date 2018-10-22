The Top Halloween Songs
What's your favorite SONG about Halloween?
"Billboard" used chart performance, radio airplay, and streaming from last year to put together a list of "The Top 25 Halloween Songs"...
1. "Thriller", Michael Jackson
2. "Ghostbusters", Ray Parker Jr.
3. "Monster Mash", Bobby "Boris" Pickett & The Crypt-Kickers
4. "This Is Halloween" from "The Nightmare Before Christmas", Danny Elfman
5. "Demons", Imagine Dragons
6. "Somebody's Watching Me", Rockwell
7. "Don't Fear the Reaper", Blue Oyster Cult
8. "Highway to Hell", AC/DC
9. "Werewolves of London", Warren Zevon
10. "Monster", Skillet
11. "Halloween Theme (Main Title)", John Carpenter
12. "The Monster", Eminem and Rihanna
13. "Bad Moon Rising", Creedence Clearwater Revival
14. "A Nightmare on My Street", DJ Jazzy Jeff & the Fresh Prince
15. "Sympathy for the Devil", The Rolling Stones
16. "Creep", Radiohead
17. "Zombie", The Cranberries
18. "Hells Bells", AC/DC
19. "Dragula", Rob Zombie
20. "The Time Warp", from "The Rocky Horror Picture Show"
21. "Black Magic Woman", Santana
22. "Runnin' with the Devil", Van Halen
23. "This Is Halloween", Marilyn Manson
24. "My Demons", Starset
25. "Dead Man's Party", Oingo Boingo
