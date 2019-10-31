The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities
Who are this year's top-earning DEAD celebrities?
Here's this year's spooky Top 13 of "Forbe's" annual "Top-Earning DEAD Celebrities" list... Along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:
1. Michael Jackson, $60 million. Dead since 2009. His total is down from $400 million last year, because 2018 included the $287 million his estate made from the sale of his stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony.
2. Elvis Presley, $39 million. Dead since 1977.
3. "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $38 million. Dead since 2000.
4. Arnold Palmer, $30 million. Dead since 2016.
5. Bob Marley, $20 million. Dead since 1981.
6. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $19 million. Dead since 1991.
7. John Lennon, $14 million. Dead since 1980.
8. Marilyn Monroe, $13 million. Dead since 1962.
9. Prince, $12 million. Dead since 2016.
10. Nipsey Hussle, $11 million. He died just this past March.
11. XXXTentacion, $10 million. He died in June of last year.
12. Whitney Houston, $9.5 million. Dead since 2012.
13. George Harrison, $9 million. Dead since 2001.
Three people from last year's Top 13, didn't make the cut this year: Hugh Hefner, Muhammad Ali, and Bettie Page.
Click Here to see more.