The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

October 31, 2019
Here's this year's spooky Top 13  of "Forbe's" annual "Top-Earning DEAD Celebrities" list...  Along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1.  Michael Jackson, $60 million.  Dead since 2009.  His total is down from $400 million last year, because 2018 included the $287 million his estate made from the sale of his stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony.

2.  Elvis Presley, $39 million.  Dead since 1977.

3.  "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $38 million.  Dead since 2000.

4.  Arnold Palmer, $30 million.  Dead since 2016.

5.  Bob Marley, $20 million.  Dead since 1981.

6.  Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $19 million.  Dead since 1991.

7.  John Lennon, $14 million.  Dead since 1980.

8.  Marilyn Monroe, $13 million.  Dead since 1962.

9.  Prince, $12 million.  Dead since 2016.

10.  Nipsey Hussle, $11 million.  He died just this past March.

11.  XXXTentacion, $10 million.  He died in June of last year.

12.  Whitney Houston, $9.5 million.  Dead since 2012.

13.  George Harrison, $9 million.  Dead since 2001.

Three people from last year's Top 13, didn't make the cut this year:  Hugh Hefner, Muhammad Ali, and Bettie Page.

