The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

Here's this year's spooky Top 13 of "Forbe's" annual "Top-Earning DEAD Celebrities" list... Along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1. Michael Jackson, $60 million. Dead since 2009. His total is down from $400 million last year, because 2018 included the $287 million his estate made from the sale of his stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony.

2. Elvis Presley, $39 million. Dead since 1977.

3. "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $38 million. Dead since 2000.

4. Arnold Palmer, $30 million. Dead since 2016.

5. Bob Marley, $20 million. Dead since 1981.

6. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $19 million. Dead since 1991.

7. John Lennon, $14 million. Dead since 1980.

8. Marilyn Monroe, $13 million. Dead since 1962.

9. Prince, $12 million. Dead since 2016.

10. Nipsey Hussle, $11 million. He died just this past March.

11. XXXTentacion, $10 million. He died in June of last year.

12. Whitney Houston, $9.5 million. Dead since 2012.

13. George Harrison, $9 million. Dead since 2001.

Three people from last year's Top 13, didn't make the cut this year: Hugh Hefner, Muhammad Ali, and Bettie Page.

