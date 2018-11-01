The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities

Who are this year's "Top-Earning Dead Celebrities"?

November 1, 2018
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Forbes.com has their annual list of 'The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities' to celebrate Halloween and once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1.  He's topped the list in eight of the 10 years since his death in 2009.

Here's this year's Top 13 along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:

1.  Michael Jackson, $400 million.  Dead since 2009.  His estate recently made $287 million from the sale of his stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony.

2.  Elvis Presley, $40 million.  Dead since 1977 . . . or so some people would have you believe.  (???)

3.  Arnold Palmer, $35 million.  Dead since 2016.

4.  "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $34 million.  Dead since 2000.

5.  Bob Marley, $23 million.  Dead since 1981.

6.  Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $16 million.  Dead since 1991.

7.  Hugh Hefner, $15 million.  Dead since September of last year.

8.  Marilyn Monroe, $14 million.  Dead since 1962.

9.  Prince, $13 million.  Dead since 2016.

10.  John Lennon, $12 million.  Dead since 1980.

11.  XXXTentacion, $11 million.  Dead since this past June.  He was just 20.

12.  Muhammad Ali, $8 million.  Dead since 2016.

13.  Bettie Page, $7 million.  Dead since 2008.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
top-earning
dead
celebrities
Forbes