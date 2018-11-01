The Top-Earning Dead Celebrities
Who are this year's "Top-Earning Dead Celebrities"?
Forbes.com has their annual list of 'The 13 Top-Earning Dead Celebrities' to celebrate Halloween and once again this year, MICHAEL JACKSON is #1. He's topped the list in eight of the 10 years since his death in 2009.
Here's this year's Top 13 along with their estimated earnings over the past 12 months:
1. Michael Jackson, $400 million. Dead since 2009. His estate recently made $287 million from the sale of his stake in EMI Music Publishing to Sony.
2. Elvis Presley, $40 million. Dead since 1977 . . . or so some people would have you believe. (???)
3. Arnold Palmer, $35 million. Dead since 2016.
4. "Peanuts" creator Charles Schulz, $34 million. Dead since 2000.
5. Bob Marley, $23 million. Dead since 1981.
6. Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel, $16 million. Dead since 1991.
7. Hugh Hefner, $15 million. Dead since September of last year.
8. Marilyn Monroe, $14 million. Dead since 1962.
9. Prince, $13 million. Dead since 2016.
10. John Lennon, $12 million. Dead since 1980.
11. XXXTentacion, $11 million. Dead since this past June. He was just 20.
12. Muhammad Ali, $8 million. Dead since 2016.
13. Bettie Page, $7 million. Dead since 2008.
