The Top 10 Movie Santas

A recent poll of 2,000 adults asked for peoples' favorite MOVIE SANTAS, and RICHARD ATTENBOROUGH from the 1994 version of "Miracle on 34th Street" is #1.

His portrayal probably got a bit of a bump because the survey was conducted in Britain, where Richard was more well known. But it's also a popular movie in the States too, of course.

Here's the Top 10:

1. Richard Attenborough in the 1994 version of "Miracle on 34th Street"

2. Tom Hanks in "The Polar Express". He acted the role through motion-capture.

3. Tim Allen in "The Santa Clause"

4. Ed Asner in "Elf"

5. David Huddleston in "Santa Claus: The Movie"

6. Ken Hudson Campbell in "Home Alone"

7. Jim Broadbent in "Arthur Christmas"

8. Billy Bob Thornton in "Bad Santa"

9. Edward Ivory, who voices Santa in "The Nightmare Before Christmas"

10. Jim Belushi in "Jingle All the Way"

According to the poll, millennials much prefer a Santa who's "funny," while older people prefer a Santa who's "magical, kind, and jolly."

