The Things You Need In A Disaster Kit

Hurricane Florence is expected to slam the East Coast later this week. So it's a good time to talk about disaster kits.

A new survey found two-thirds of homeowners don't feel prepared for a natural disaster, 60% don't have a plan in place, and 45% don't know what kind of supplies they should have on hand.

So here are the basic things every disaster kit should have...

Water, at least three gallons per person . . . a three-day supply of non-perishable food . . . a flashlight . . . a portable radio to listen for updates . . . extra batteries for both . . . a first aid kit . . . a whistle in case you need to signal for help . . .

Dust masks . . . plastic sheeting and duct tape . . . sanitation supplies, like garbage bags and moist towelettes . . . a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities . . . a manual can opener . . . and at least one map of the area, in case your GPS goes out.

A few OTHER good things to think about are an extra pair of glasses . . . an extra battery for your phone . . . food and water for your pets . . . extra blankets and clothes . . . matches or a lighter . . . a fire extinguisher . . . and CASH.

