"Thank You, Disney" For The Summer Box Office

Disney was responsible for more than 40% of what we spent at the box office this summer.

September 4, 2019
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff
Kevin "The Intern" Berghoff

(Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Disney put out a lot of recent BLOCKBUSTERS, including "Avengers: Endgame", "Toy Story 4", and the "Aladdin" and "Lion King" remakes.

In fact, of the $4.31 billion grossed from the first weekend of May through Labor Day, $1.83 billion came from movies distributed by Disney.  That's 42%, which is up from 33% last year.

And that doesn't even include the record-breaking debut weekend of "Endgame", since it came out the last week of April BEFORE the summer movie season.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
thank
you
Disney
Summer
box
office
Courtney & Company