"Thank You, Disney" For The Summer Box Office

Disney put out a lot of recent BLOCKBUSTERS, including "Avengers: Endgame", "Toy Story 4", and the "Aladdin" and "Lion King" remakes.

In fact, of the $4.31 billion grossed from the first weekend of May through Labor Day, $1.83 billion came from movies distributed by Disney. That's 42%, which is up from 33% last year.

And that doesn't even include the record-breaking debut weekend of "Endgame", since it came out the last week of April BEFORE the summer movie season.

