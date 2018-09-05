This Summer's Box Office Winners And Losers
What Movies WON or LOST at the box office this summer?
September 5, 2018
Uproxx.com has a rundown of this summer's biggest box office WINNERS and LOSERS...
WINNERS...
Superhero Sequels like... "Avengers: Infinity War", "Deadpool 2", and "Ant-Man and the Wasp"
Documentaries like... "Won't You Be My Neighbor" and "RBG"
and movies like "Crazy Rich Asians", "Mission Impossible - Fallout", and "Ocean's 8"
LOSERS...
Comedies... "Tag", "The Spy Who Dumped Me", and "Happytime Murders"
Star Wars... "Solo: A Star Wars Story"
and movies like "Skyscraper" and "Mile 22"