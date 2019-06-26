It's hard to believe that the summer of 1999 was 20 years ago when these BIG things happened...

1. "SpongeBob SquarePants" premiered while "Doug" and "The Nanny" ended their runs.

2. The big movies included "Star Wars: Episode 1 - The Phantom Menace", Disney's "Tarzan", "American Pie", "The Sixth Sense", and "The Blair Witch Project".

3. Will Smith performed "Wild Wild West" at the "VMAs".

4. Napster launched.

5. George W. Bush announced he was running for President.

6. John F. Kennedy Jr., his wife, and her sister died in a plane crash.

7. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" debuted on ABC.

8. Lit's "My Own Worst Enemy" and the Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Scar Tissue" dominated the radio.

9. "I Want it That Way" was the biggest hit on MTV's "TRL".

10. Other big songs of the summer were Christina Aguilera's "Genie in a Bottle", Destiny's Child's "Bills, Bills, Bills", and J-Lo's debut single "If You Had My Love".

11. And both Courtney Landrum and Kevin The Intern were enjoying there first few months here at Y98!

